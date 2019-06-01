Golf Odyssey
June, 2019 issue of Golf Odyssey
Welcome to the June, 2019 issue of Golf Odyssey. Our feature story is on Big Cedar Lodge and the new Coore-Crenshaw design, Ozarks National. We also head to the Bahamas and visit Abaco Club on Winding Bay, and head north to Vermont to visit Stowe. Our latest column from architecture Bradley S. Klein is on why keeping score during your rounds might not be the best idea.
April 30, 2019
Welcome to the May 2019 issue of Golf Odyssey featuring our in-depth look at the fabulous American Club Resort/Destination Kohler; Bay Creek on Virginia’s Eastern Shore; Manchester, Vermont; the best summer & fall charity outings; “Secrets from the World of Golf Travel” on Chambers Bay’s new greens and the reopening of Royal New Kent in Virginia, and Brad Klein’s “Notes from the Course Whisperer.”
March 31, 2019
This month we tell you how to have a hit golf getaway in Nashville; recommend that you head to St. Michaels, Maryland for a boutique retreat and a new landmark layout; and spotlight the laid-back delights of Anguilla in the Caribbean. You'll also find our list of the best charity outings this spring; more Golf Advisor Getaways you can join; and golf travel secrets that include an auction that can get you access to bucket-list private courses, the new Texas Rangers Golf Club, and renovations at Torrey Pines South. Finally, Bradley S. Klein tells you to go take a hike to better appreciate golf courses.
February 28, 2019
Welcome to the March 2019 issue of Golf Odyssey featuring a fresh look at Pebble Beach Resorts; Muscle Shoals on Alabama's RTJ Golf Trail; and a rousing Scottsdale itinerary that includes We-Ko-Pa and SunRidge Canyon Golf Club. An update on Puerto Rico, Bradley S. Klein's "Notes From the Course Whisperer," and Secrets From the World of Golf Travel from Sea Island, the Omni Barton Creek, and Kapalua round out our coverage this month.
How new improvements and a renewed commitment to the guest experience have revitalized the Caribbean’s most complete golf retreat.
February 06, 2019
We kick off 2019 with our Guide to the St. Andrews Links Trust courses, plus our favorite hotels and restaurants at the Home of Golf. This special expanded issue also spotlights Atlantis, Mountain Shadows, our "Course Whisperer" Bradley S. Klein's tips on learning from superintendents, Golf Odyssey's Platinum Places awards for 2019, and four hot "Secrets" from the world of golf travel.
December 03, 2018
In this special year-end edition, we look back on the best of 2018 with our annual awards. Bradley S. Klein, the "Course Whisperer" shares his top trends in design, and our Secrets of Golf highlight reopenings in the Dominican Republic and Texas.
November 01, 2018
In this month's issue, Bradley S. Klein goes way off course into Eastern Oregon to visit an intriguing brand new resort. We also check out updates around Pinehurst and visit one of Scottsdale's most coveted hotels. Plus, we have an interview with golf course architect Rees Jones.
October 02, 2018
If you’ve paid any attention to resort news in the American Southeast, you know the elite players have all been upgrading and expanding with what seems to be an open checkbook. Add Kiawah Island Golf Resort to the list. Plus, Barnsley Resort, Essex Resort & Spa, and Bradley S. Klein on favorite golf-hotel pairings.