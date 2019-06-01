Golf Odyssey

This month we tell you how to have a hit golf getaway in Nashville; recommend that you head to St. Michaels, Maryland for a boutique retreat and a new landmark layout; and spotlight the laid-back delights of Anguilla in the Caribbean. You'll also find our list of the best charity outings this spring; more Golf Advisor Getaways you can join; and golf travel secrets that include an auction that can get you access to bucket-list private courses, the new Texas Rangers Golf Club, and renovations at Torrey Pines South. Finally, Bradley S. Klein tells you to go take a hike to better appreciate golf courses.